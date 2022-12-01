WB TET admit card 2022 released: Check how to download and other details

The WB TET exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 11. The link to download the admit card for the exam has been made available on the official website portals of the WBBPE.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (WB TET) on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from wbbpe.org wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com

Here is how to download WB TET Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit Visit wbbpe.org the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “Download WBTET Admit Card 2022” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your WB TET Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the TET admit card and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Due to a technical glitch, the link to download the admit cards may not be working. Candidates are advised to wait and try downloading the admit card later.

The WB TET examination will be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state.

The registrations for the WB TET Exam for primary classes opened on October 14 and ended on November 3, 2022. Candidates are set to appear for the exam on Sunday, December 11.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education conducts Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) exam jointly with the Central government within the state. The TET exam is part of the selection process for candidates applying for teaching jobs in government-run schools across India. Through the WB TET for Primary classes, the board seeks to fulfil teachers' posts in government-run primary schools in the state.