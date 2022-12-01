English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeeducation News

WB TET admit card 2022 released: Check how to download and other details

WB TET admit card 2022 released: Check how to download and other details

WB TET admit card 2022 released: Check how to download and other details
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 12:15:36 PM IST (Published)

The WB TET exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 11. The link to download the admit card for the exam has been made available on the official website portals of the WBBPE.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (WB TET) on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from wbbpe.orgwbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read


Here is how to download WB TET Admit Card online
Step 1: Visit wbbpe.org the official website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).
ALSO READ: These exams for government jobs will be conducted in December
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “Download WBTET Admit Card 2022” displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using the required credentials and click on submit.
Step 4: Your WB TET Admit Card will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Download the TET admit card and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
Due to a technical glitch, the link to download the admit cards may not be working. Candidates are advised to wait and try downloading the admit card later.
ALSO READ:  NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be released today
The WB TET examination will be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state.
The registrations for the WB TET Exam for primary classes opened on October 14 and ended on November 3, 2022. Candidates are set to appear for the exam on Sunday, December 11.
The West Bengal Board of Primary Education conducts Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) exam jointly with the Central government within the state. The TET exam is part of the selection process for candidates applying for teaching jobs in government-run schools across India. Through the WB TET for Primary classes, the board seeks to fulfil teachers' posts in government-run primary schools in the state.
ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation Course December Exam Admit Card released: Check how to download
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

primary schoolsTeacherWest Bengal

Previous Article

AFCAT 2023 registration starts today: Check how to apply and other details

Next Article

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be released today

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng