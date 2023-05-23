WB Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on May 24, how to check score and list of websites

Once released, students will be able to check the WBCHSE HS result on the official website -wbresults.nic.in. This year around 8.5 lakh students from the different streams of Commerce, Science, and Arts registered for the WBCHSE Class 12 board exams.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to release the WB Board Class 12 results for all streams on May 24. Once released, the results will be available for students to download on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The WB Board Class 12 Result 2023 can also be checked by visiting the schools.

Date and Time of results

As per the official confirmation shared by Bratsya Basu, State Education Minister of West Bengal, the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will be declared on 24 May at 12 PM at a press conference. The West Bengal Class 12 Result link will be activated at 12:30 PM on the website.

List of websites to check WBCHSE HS 2023 results

Students will be able to check their results on multiple websites in case the main website of the board crashes. Here is the list of websites available:

wbresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

liveresults.jagranjosh.com/Result2021/jsp/wb/WB12.jsp

results.shiksha

technoindiagroup.com

bengali.abplive.com

bengali.news18.com/

anandabazar.com

sangbadpratidin.in

bangla.hindustantimes.com

indiatoday.in/educationtoday/results

fastresult.in/

aajkaal.in/hsresult/

Here’s how to download WB HS 12th Result 2023 online

Step 1: Visit www.wbresults.nic.in or www.wbchse.wb.gov.in the official websites of the WBCHSE.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023’ displayed on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using the given credentials like WBCHSE roll number and other information.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your WBCHSE class 12th Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check the scores and download the HS Result to take a printout for future reference.

Students must note that the WBCHSE Class 12 Result will be released online in the provisional format and the hard copies of the mark sheets will be sent to the schools on May 31.

The WBCHSE conducted the board exams from March 14 to March 27.