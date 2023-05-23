WB Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on May 24, how to check score and list of websites

Once released, students will be able to check the WBCHSE HS result on the official website -wbresults.nic.in. This year around 8.5 lakh students from the different streams of Commerce, Science, and Arts registered for the WBCHSE Class 12 board exams.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to release the WB Board Class 12 results for all streams on May 24. Once released, the results will be available for students to download on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The WB Board Class 12 Result 2023 can also be checked by visiting the schools.

Date and Time of results

As per the official confirmation shared by Bratsya Basu, State Education Minister of West Bengal, the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will be declared on 24 May at 12 PM at a press conference. The West Bengal Class 12 Result link will be activated at 12:30 PM on the website.

List of websites to check WBCHSE HS 2023 results

Students will be able to check their results on multiple websites in case the main website of the board crashes. Here is the list of websites available: