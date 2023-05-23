Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year

Teamlease Services's CEO Kartik Narayan says the advantage of ESOPs lies in their ability to provide employees with greater long-term rewards by being associated with a successful business. However, in the short term, employees may need to make compromises in terms of their day-to-day income and potentially forego certain immediate expenditures, as they await the appreciation of their ESOPs.

While employees across industries are waiting for cash increments and arrears to roll in, many companies, especially startups, have dropped the annual appraisal cycle and are offering employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) instead.

ESOPs are a type of employee benefit plan that allows employees to own a portion of their company by receiving shares of stock as part of their compensation.

Recently, SoftBank-backed Unacademy reportedly decided to expedite the vesting period of (ESOP) by one year for all its employees to compensate employees who will not be getting cash appraisals this year.