Vodafone-idea is offering job opportunities for ‘women of Bharat’, here are all the details

In partnership with Enguru, the leading english learning platform, company will be offering English learning courses. with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts. To help women enter the workforce and develop their professional identity, Vi will also be conducting a series of webinars, on topics such as Career counselling for women, How English empowers women, etc., in partnership with Apna and Enguru.

On the account of International Women’s day Vodafone Idea (Vi) in partnership with Apna, one of the job search platforms, is offering job opportunities across India for the women of Bharat.

Women can apply for these opportunities ranging from teachers, tele callers, receptionists etc. and thousands of part-time and work-from-home opportunities on the Vi Jobs & Education platform on Vi App.

In addition, Vi in partnership with Apna is also offering a placement-guaranteed training program with a flat discount of Rs 5000 to all women aspiring to become tele-callers.

These offerings are available on the Vi App (Jobs & Education) from March 7-14, 2023

The Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on February 14, reported its earnings for December quarter that saw a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore against the loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore in September quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 39.4 percent in the December quarter as compared to 38.6 percent in the September quarter. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 135 as compared to Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY22.

Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, said the company has issued equity shares to the government of India recently, consequent to the conversion of the interest related to the deferment of spectrum and AGR dues into equity. Separately, the board has also approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 1,600 Crore to ATC India.