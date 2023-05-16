Vodafone announces 11,000 layoffs — CEO says performance must improve

The action plan, according to Vodafone, is centred around three priorities: significant investment reallocated in the upcoming fiscal towards customer experience and brand; 11,000 role reductions planned over three years; and a Germany turnaround plan, continued pricing action, and strategic review in Spain.

Vodafone has announced that it will be reducing its global workforce by 11,000 employees over the next three years.

The British telecom giant’s new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a "simpler" organisation as it forecasts little or no growth in earnings for the new financial year.

In a statement the new CEO said Vodafone will be a leaner and simpler organisation, "to increase our commercial agility and free up resources".