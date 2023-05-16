English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsVodafone announces 11,000 layoffs — CEO says performance must improve

Vodafone announces 11,000 layoffs — CEO says performance must improve

Vodafone announces 11,000 layoffs — CEO says performance must improve
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 16, 2023 1:24:37 PM IST (Published)

The action plan, according to Vodafone, is centred around three priorities: significant investment reallocated in the upcoming fiscal towards customer experience and brand; 11,000 role reductions planned over three years; and a Germany turnaround plan, continued pricing action, and strategic review in Spain.

Vodafone has announced that it will be reducing its global workforce by 11,000 employees over the next three years.

The British telecom giant’s new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a "simpler" organisation as it forecasts little or no growth in earnings for the new financial year.
In a statement the new CEO said Vodafone will be a leaner and simpler organisation, "to increase our commercial agility and free up resources".
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X