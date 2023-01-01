From Victory City by Salman Rushdie to August Blue by Deborah Levy: 10 most anticipated books of 2023

From the latest works of some of the best living English authors today to memoirs of celebrities, the year ahead could get interesting for book lovers.

New Year is the time to make another resolution, of reading at least one book a month. Instead of going back to the classics, you can choose to read some of the most highly anticipated books that are due to be published in 2023. From the latest works of some of the best living English authors today to memoirs of celebrities, the year ahead could get interesting for book lovers. Here are the 10 books that you should be looking forward to in 2023.

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie is widely considered one of the best authors today. His next book takes the familiar formula of mixing magical realism with historical fiction. It focuses on the tale of a woman who creates the eponymous Victory City. This will be Rushdie’s first major release after he suffered a horrific attack in New York in 2022 leading to a partial loss of sight.

Spare by Prince Harry

The upcoming intimate and personal memoir by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is expected to shed further light on the life of the youngest son of King Charles III and Princess Diana. Set to be released on January 10, 2023, the book portrays the story of Prince Harry from behind the curtains.

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis

The Shards is an upcoming novel that is a fictional account of author Bret Easton Ellis’ last year in high school. This is the first novel by the writer of American Psycho after a gap of 13 years.

Old Babes in the Wood by Margaret Atwood

Old Babes in the Wood is a collection of 15 short stories covering a course of different premises by legendary poet and author Margaret Atwood. The heart of the book is the set of seven stories that follow the lives of a married couple through the decades.

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Birnam Wood is a psychological thriller that also focuses on some of the most pressing issues that we face today. Written by Eleanor Catton, the youngest-ever winner of the Booker Prize, Birnam Woods is the widely anticipated third novel from the New Zealand author.

August Blue by Deborah Levy

August Blue is a story that follows two women as they chase after their living doubles across Europe, learning more about their conceptions about who they are and what identity means. The novel by Booker-shortlisted Deborah Levy is expected to be published on May 4, 2023.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is not only one of the finest actors of the generation but a deft hand with pen and paper as well. ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’ covers the journey that America’s culture has taken when seen through the lens of adapting a comic book to a major motion picture. For bonus points, the novel also contains three comics by Hanks himself.

Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue

‘Learned by Heart’ by best-selling author Emma Donoghue is the real story of how two girls fall in love in a 19th-Century boarding school for women in England. The book borrows from the secret journal of one of the girls in order to weave an enchanting tale.

Pageboy by Elliott Page

A memoir from Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man in 2020, explores conversations about gender, love, mental health, and relationships, as well as Hollywood itself.

Broken Light by Joanne Harris

This one is a murder mystery that also explores how society can make women feel invisible and worthless as they get older. The book is expected to be published on May 11, 2023.