Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal visits university in Rajasthan attended by his mother, hires 100 women

Anil Agarwal visited Banasthali Vidyapith, the oldest all-women university, and shared his experience on LinkedIn. Anil Agarwal said the 17,000 girls who are studying there are determined to make their dreams come true and he could relate to their passion and conviction. Women can and will change our world for the better, he wrote.

Vedanta Resources has recruited 100 women from Rajasthan’s Banasthali Vidyapith. In a LinkedIn post, Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal said he recently visited the institute which he regarded as the oldest all-women university and said that his mother had attended the university located in Tonk.

Agarwal said that visiting the university felt like going on a pilgrimage. During his visit to the university, he met 17,000 girls whom any company would be fortunate to hire, he said.

“My visit to India’s oldest all-women university, Banasthali Vidyapith, is one I will remember for many years. My maa ji studied here and lived in this hostel where I am standing, so visiting it felt like going to a teerth sthaan,” he said in his LinkedIn post.

He said the 17,000 girls who are studying there are determined to make their dreams come true and he could relate to their passion and conviction. Women can and will change our world for the better, Agarwal wrote.

“I am happy to announce that we have been able to recruit over 100 talented women from Banasthali to come and work with us…I am sure that these bright young minds will not just grow Vedanta, but also India,” he said in his post.

He said that India at 100 will be led by women while sharing his vision of India in the next 25 years. He said that women are not only leading our country but also leading our companies and communities across the nation.