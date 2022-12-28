Uttarakhand Public Service Commission 2023 exam calendar released, check details

The UKPSC exam calendar 2023 has been issued for a total of 32 examinations. Out of the total exams, 15 examinations of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) have also been included.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the 2022-23 UPPSC exam calendar for the recruitment of candidates to various posts across state government departments. The notice regarding the publication of advertisements and the examination dates for various examinations is available at the official website psc.uk.gov.in . As per the calendar, the first exam will be held on January 8 for Revenue Sub-Inspector.

As per the chairman of the commission, Dr Rakesh Kumar, the examination calendar has been issued for a total of 32 examinations, combining various requests received from the government. Out of the total exams, 15 examinations of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) have also been included.

Here is how to check UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website portal at Go to the official website portal at psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on this link for the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 displayed in the announcement box of the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opened with the document of the exam calendar.

Step 4: Check the UKPSC Exam Schedule 2023 and download the PDF file for future reference.

The exam calendar contains dates for Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden and Junior Assistant, among other posts.

The commission has made sure that the dates of the examinations won’t clash with each other.

Separately, the proceedings for the important examinations of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission like PCS Exam 2023, Lower PCS Exam 2023, Civil Judge Junior Division Exam 2023, RO / ARO Exam-2023 and JE Exam 2023, Forest Officer Exam 2023, and more have been initiated.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is the apex agency, which conducts the examinations for entry-level appointments to the various posts under the Government of Uttarakhand.

