Uttarakhand Budget 2023: Here is all that was announced for students and job seekers

The Uttarakhand Budget 2023 worth 76,000 crore was presented by Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. In the Budget Rs 40 crore has been allotted to the CM Self-Employment Scheme to promote horticulture, agriculture, entrepreneurship, self-help groups and self-employment amongst the youth.
Further Rs 5 crore has been allotted for scholarship. Scholarship of Rs 1.9 crore for girls belonging to backward castes. Rs 51 crore for excellent cluster school. Ten government schools will be developed, said the Chief Minister in his Budget speech.
"Our government is continuously increasing capital investment. Inclusive development is being done...Roads, railways and waterways are being prepared. Apart from this, a roadmap has been prepared for many schemes," Prem Chand Aggarwal was quoted by News 18 as saying.
The Uttarakhand Budget 2023 focused on seven points. These included - emphasis on investing in human capital, inclusive development which includes taking development initiatives to the last man standing and giving a platform to utilise the new opportunity, health facilities, promotion and protection of public property in capital expenditure, seamless and secure connectivity, technological and modern development and balance between ecology and economy.
