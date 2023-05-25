Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10, 12 results out: How to check score online, pass percentage and other details

As per UBSE, this year the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 80.98 percent while the same for Class 10 remained at 85.17 percent. Students can check their scores through the UBSE’s official website and SMS.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the UBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 on the official website today, May 25. The results are now available on uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in for students to download. As per UBSE, this year the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 80.98 percent while the same for Class 10 remained at 85.17 percent.

Here's how to check the UBSE Class 10 and 12 Results Online:

Step 1:

Visit any of the official websites of the UK board- ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, enter your Roll Number, Captcha Code provided and other required details to log in.

Step 4: After login, click on the "GET Result" button to view your UK Board Result 2023

Students also have the option to check their UK Board results via SMS.

To check results via SMS, students need to type “UT12” or “UT10” followed by their roll number in the body and send it to "5676750".

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 or 12 Results will be then sent to the student’s phone.

Class 10 Pass Percentage and topper’s list

The overall pass percentage for Uttarakhand board Class 10 was recorded at 85.17 percent.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.94 percent while the same for boys stood at 81.48 percent.

Class 10 topper- Sushant Chandravanshi

2nd topper: Ayush Singh Rawat and Rohit Pandey

3rd topper: Shilpi and Shorya

Class 12 Pass Percentage and Topper’s list

The overall pass percentage for Uttarakhand Board Class 12 stood at 80.98 percent.

As seen in Class 10 results, girls outperformed boys in Class 12 results as well with a higher pass percentage of 83.49 percent. The same for boys stood at 78.48 percent.

Class 12th topper: Tanu Chauhan

2nd topper: Himani

3rd topper: Raj Mishra

This year, the UBSE board examinations were held from March 16 to April 6, 2023, across the state. As per the official data, a total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the board exams with 1,32,115 students appearing in the Class 10 final exam and 1,27,324 students appearing for the Class 12 exam.