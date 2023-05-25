Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10, 12 results out: How to check score online, pass percentage and other details

As per UBSE, this year the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 80.98 percent while the same for Class 10 remained at 85.17 percent. Students can check their scores through the UBSE’s official website and SMS.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the UBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 on the official website today, May 25. The results are now available on uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in for students to download. As per UBSE, this year the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 80.98 percent while the same for Class 10 remained at 85.17 percent.

Here's how to check the UBSE Class 10 and 12 Results Online:

Step 1:

Visit any of the official websites of the UK board- ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.