Uttarakhand Board 2023 date sheet released: Check how to download Class 10, 12 timetable

The UBSE Class 10, and 12 timetable has been released on ubse.uk.gov.in. The exams will be conducted in single shifts for both Classes 10 and 12. The exams are scheduled to begin at 10 am and will get over at 1 pm for most of the papers.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10, and 12 board exams 2023 on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. The Class 10 exams will be conducted between March 17 and April 6, while Class 12 board exams will be from March 16 to April 6.
The exams will be conducted in single shifts for both Classes 10 and 12. The exams are scheduled to begin at 10 am and will get over at 1 pm for most of the papers.
Here is how to download Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 date sheet
Step 1: Visit ubse.uk.gov.in, the official site of UBSE.
Step 2: Find and click on the link for the ‘Examination Scheme’ displayed on the right-hand side of the homepage.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where the High School and Intermediate Examination Scheme 2023 links will be provided.
Step 4: Click on the required link and a PDF file of the UBSE board exam timetable/date sheet will open.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF file of the UBSE board exams 2023.
The timetable contains information like the exam dates and days, subject names, subject codes, timing of the exam and general exam day guidelines for the students.
As per the guidelines, all candidates must reach the exam centre by 9.30 am on each exam day. The UK board will provide 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper before the exam starts.
The Uttarakhand board is also expected to announce the UBSE timetable for practical exams 2022-23 for Classes 10 and 12 this month.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 7, 2023 10:31 AM IST
