Uttar Pradesh: Students from Class 1 to Class 8 to get promoted without giving exams

According to the regulations, students in grades 1 through 8 will be admitted to the subsequent class. Report cards for these students will be given out, on which their success will be evaluated based on yearly exams and evaluations.

Students studying in Class 1 to Class 8 in schools in UP that come under the Basic Education Council will be promoted to next year without appearing in any exams.

Thousands of school children in the state will be affected by the decision, which follows the RTE Act's limitations.

According to the Basic Education Council notification, all council schools and recognised schools under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council will not stop promoting students from classes 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23.

A provision of the Right to Education Act allows for the promotion of students in grades 1 through 8 to the following class. The act prohibits the retention of school students of this class under any circumstances.

"The promotion of any student from classes 1 to 8 will not be stopped in the academic session 2022-23 in council and recognized schools run under the council," said Pratap Singh Baghel, Secretary, of Basic Education Council.

Director General School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the state government has no retention policy, under which no child will fail. He further informs that the order has come in accordance with RTE Act and is implemented every year .

"Its objective is to encourage the children by promoting them to the next classes along with providing them uninterrupted quality education to ensure their all-round development," he added.

School Management Committee will also conduct a meeting on the day of the declaration of annual results. The evaluated answer sheets and prepared report cards will be shown to students and guardians at the same time.

Students will receive grades in accordance with the order of scores by converting full marks and marks corresponding to 100 marks. According to Vijay Kiran, teachers will prepare students' report cards by consulting their ranking system from the previous year. The principals of the schools will provide these report cards to the students.

