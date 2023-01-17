US to speed up foreign students visa, resolve business visa challenges for Indians

The US will execute the plan in a phased manner, beginning with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of green cards.

The United States government on Tuesday announced its plan to expand the premium processing of several important categories of green card applicants and visas, particularly those related to training of foreign students.

The Biden administration will execute the plan in a phased manner, beginning with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of green cards. EB-1 is an employment-based, first-preference visa for a non-US citizen of extraordinary ability, like an outstanding professor or researcher, or a certain multinational executive or manager. EB-2 is a second preference visa for a member of the professions holding an advanced degree or its equivalent, or a person who has exceptional ability.

This latest premium visa processing move will be in addition to all previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification, or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a National Interest Waiver (NIW), US Citizenship and Immigration Services said. It added that the move is a part of efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens on the overall legal immigration system.

“In March, we will expand premium processing to certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking STEM OPT extensions who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization,” USCIS said.

“In April, we will expand premium processing to F-1 students seeking OPT and F-1 students seeking STEM OPT extensions who are filing an initial Form I-765,” it said.

This measure should go into effect in 60 days by August 2022, and USCIS should follow a phased approach to implement premium processing for the following cases: a. Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, it said.

“It is recommended USCIS Expand premium processing to additional employment-based green card applications, all work permit petitions and temporary immigration status extension requests, allowing applicants to pay $2,500 to have their cases adjudicated within 45 days in a phased approach,” the presidential advisory commission had earlier recommended.

Among those recommended were EB-1 Multinational Executive or Manager, EB-2 Member of Professions Holding an Advanced Degree or Exceptional Ability seeking a National Interest Waiver (NIW), I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, and I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

Meanwhile, Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets earlier in the day in New Delhi said the United States has taken steps to resolve serious challenges to issuing business visas to Indians following the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)