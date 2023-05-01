US to begin issuing student visa appointments from mid-May, check details here

The US visa backlog for Indians had made headlines for quite a while, with the waiting time for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) applicants going up to three years in October 2022.

Indian students who are waiting to go to the United States for their studies have a reason to cheer. The United States is all set to begin processing student visa applications in mid-May, as per an official announcement. The move comes after US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said that his country is aiming for a 30 percent hike in visa interview appointments for Indian students this summer.

“Attention students! In mid-May, the US Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa-related announcements,” the US Consulate General Hyderabad announced in a tweet on April 28.

The US administration has taken steps to reduce the backlog. A US embassy official told The Economic Times that the American government aims to process all student visas for Indians who are sending in applications for the fall semester.

The Biden administration had also extended the waiver for in-person visa interviews till December 31 2023. The waiver applies to students, research scholars, professors, short-term scholars or specialists, who meet certain criteria. The applicants must be applying for a visa in their country of residence/nationality, according to the US State Department.

This move will make the process easier for certain F, M, and academic J visa applicants who have never been refused a visa and have no apparent or potential ineligibility. First-time F, M and J academic visa applicants, who are citizens or nationals of a country which is part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) are also eligible for the waiver. The applicants must have no apparent or potential ineligibility for a US visa. They should have previously travelled to the United States via an approval authorised by the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

The interview waiver will also impact temporary workers and H-2 visa applicants. People who are renewing a visa in the same category within 48 months of the earlier visa’s expiration are also eligible for the waiver.

The US Consulate General at Hyderabad has stated travellers with “clearance received" or "department authorisation" on their earlier visas can use the interview waiver process.

“Consular officers may still require an in-person interview on a case-by-case basis, taking into account local conditions,” the US State Department has mentioned on its website. It asked applicants to check the embassy and consulate websites to gain more information about the development, including current operating status and services.