US to begin issuing student visa appointments from mid-May, check details here

The US visa backlog for Indians had made headlines for quite a while, with the waiting time for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) applicants going up to three years in October 2022.

Indian students who are waiting to go to the United States for their studies have a reason to cheer. The United States is all set to begin processing student visa applications in mid-May, as per an official announcement. The move comes after US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said that his country is aiming for a 30 percent hike in visa interview appointments for Indian students this summer.

“Attention students! In mid-May, the US Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa-related announcements,” the US Consulate General Hyderabad announced in a tweet on April 28.

Attention students! In mid-May, the U.S. Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa related… pic.twitter.com/buDOeRmf64 — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) April 28, 2023

