English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsUS to begin issuing student visa appointments from mid May, check details here

US to begin issuing student visa appointments from mid-May, check details here

US to begin issuing student visa appointments from mid-May, check details here
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 5:16:09 PM IST (Published)

The US visa backlog for Indians had made headlines for quite a while, with the waiting time for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) applicants going up to three years in October 2022.

Indian students who are waiting to go to the United States for their studies have a reason to cheer. The United States is all set to begin processing student visa applications in mid-May, as per an official announcement. The move comes after US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said that his country is aiming for a 30 percent hike in visa interview appointments for Indian students this summer.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“Attention students! In mid-May, the US Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa-related announcements,” the US Consulate General Hyderabad announced in a tweet on April 28.
The US visa backlog for Indians had made headlines for quite a while, with the waiting time for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) applicants going up to three years in October 2022.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X