US Supreme Court rules race cannot be a factor in college admissions, strikes down affirmative action

The US court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, both renowned private and public colleges respectively, igniting a nationwide conversation about the future of diversity in higher education.

In a landmark ruling on Thursday, June 29, the US Supreme Court delivered a decisive blow to affirmative action in college admissions, prompting institutions of higher education to reassess their strategies for achieving diverse student bodies.

The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, both renowned private and public colleges respectively, igniting a nationwide conversation about the future of diversity in education.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, criticised universities for their long-standing reliance on race as a determining factor in admissions decisions.

He argued that institutions had wrongly prioritised the colour of an individual's skin over their personal achievements, skills, and experiences. Chief Justice Roberts firmly stated, "Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor vehemently dissented, expressing deep concern about the implications of the court's decision. Justice Sotomayor argued that the ruling not only eroded decades of legal precedent but also undermined significant progress made in advancing diversity and equal opportunity in higher education.

She warned that the decision risked perpetuating systemic inequalities and could have far-reaching consequences for marginalised communities.

The Supreme Court's ruling has left colleges and universities across the country in a state of uncertainty, as they grapple with the new limitations placed on their ability to consider race in admissions.

Higher education institutions have long seen affirmative action as a crucial tool to foster diversity and promote equal access to education. Now, they are compelled to explore alternative approaches to achieve the desired balance of perspectives and experiences within their student bodies.

ALSO READ | US Supreme Court extends block on abortion pill curbs

While the ruling primarily affects Harvard and the University of North Carolina, its implications extend far beyond these institutions. The decision is expected to reverberate throughout the higher education landscape, influencing admissions policies and practices at colleges and universities across the nation.