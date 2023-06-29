US Supreme Court rules race cannot be a factor in college admissions, strikes down affirmative action

The US court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, both renowned private and public colleges respectively, igniting a nationwide conversation about the future of diversity in higher education.

In a landmark ruling on Thursday, June 29, the US Supreme Court delivered a decisive blow to affirmative action in college admissions, prompting institutions of higher education to reassess their strategies for achieving diverse student bodies.

The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, both renowned private and public colleges respectively, igniting a nationwide conversation about the future of diversity in education.