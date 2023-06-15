US student visa dates to be out soon, wait time for tourist visa appointment still close to 500 days in Mumbai

As of June 15, the estimated wait time for nonimmigrant visa interview appointments at a US Embassy or Consulate for students/exchange visitors ranged between 35 to 40 days.

In a good news for students awaiting US visa appointment dates for F1 visa, the US Embassy has said it will soon release dates and students must keep an eye for updates on its website too.

"We have already released tens of thousands of appointments and we have tens of thousands of additional appointments for July and August that will be released soon. Applicants should aim to check our website once or twice per day for this upcoming appointment release ," a US Embassy official told The Times of India, without divulging specific dates.

As of June 15, the estimated wait time for nonimmigrant visa interview appointments at a US Embassy or Consulate for students/exchange visitors ranged between 35 to 40 days. However, those who have got a waiver from the interview, they may be able to get visa appointments even within nine days, according to the US government’s website.

Though US visa appointment wait time has reduced significantly, it is still above 580 days for those seeking B1 or B2 visa interview appointments in Mumbai. It is much lower at 159 days in Hyderabad.

Estimated wait time for nonimmigrant visa interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate Nonimmigrant Visa Type Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, J) Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, Q) Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, J) Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, Q) Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) Mumbai 35 days 51 days 66 days 589 days 30 days 72 days 53 days 66 days Delhi 35 days 1 day 129 days 451 days 18 days 71 days 53 days 9 days Chennai 35 days 136 days 91 days 178 days 9 days 1 day 60 days 1 day Hyderabad 35 days 114 days same day 159 days 70 days 102 days same day 60 days Kolkata 42 days 94 days 469 days 469 days 3 days 92 days 143 days 143 days Source: travel.state.gov data as of June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the US Embassy official quoted by TOI said, students applying for US F-1 visas can apply from their present or resident country, but if they apply outside their country of origin or residence, it may be harder to demonstrate their ties and qualifications for the visa.

Describing India as an important partner where people-to-people relationship plays a significant role, top US lawmakers has earlier this month urged the Biden administration to address the visa wait time issue in the country on a priority basis.

Senator Bob Menendez had pointed out that despite progress this past year, India continues to face the longest wait times globally with average wait times for an appointment for the first time B1-B2 applicant ranging between 450 and 600 days.

Prior to this, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti had said that one out of every five US student visas was issued in India in 2022, which is more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world.

The US Mission in India held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide earlier this month with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.