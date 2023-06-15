CNBC TV18
US student visa dates to be out soon, wait time for tourist visa appointment still close to 500 days in Mumbai

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 15, 2023 1:51:54 PM IST (Published)

As of June 15, the estimated wait time for nonimmigrant visa interview appointments at a US Embassy or Consulate for students/exchange visitors ranged between 35 to 40 days.

In a good news for students awaiting US visa appointment dates for F1 visa, the US Embassy has said it will soon release dates and students must keep an eye for updates on its website too.

"We have already released tens of thousands of appointments and we have tens of thousands of additional appointments for July and August that will be released soon. Applicants should aim to check our website once or twice per day for this upcoming appointment release," a US Embassy official told The Times of India, without divulging specific dates.
As of June 15, the estimated wait time for nonimmigrant visa interview appointments at a US Embassy or Consulate for students/exchange visitors ranged between 35 to 40 days. However, those who have got a waiver from the interview, they may be able to get visa appointments even within nine days, according to the US government’s website.
