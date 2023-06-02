homeeducation NewsMeet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023

Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023

Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 3:06:27 PM IST (Updated)

Although Dev Shah had entered the National Spelling Bee competition in 2019 and 2021, he failed to win on both the occasions. Indian-American teenagers have dominated the competition in the last few decades.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old Indian-origin student from Florida, has won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The eighth-grader spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the prestigious competition and $50,000 cash prize.

Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader from Virginia’s Arlington, nearly pulled off the victory. But, she could not spell the word "daviely" in the preceding round. Walsh took home $25,000 for finishing as the runner-up.


Surya Kapu and Shradha Rachamreddy secured the third position and won a cash prize of $12,500 each.

Also Read:Periodic Table, Theory Of Evolution removed from NCERT Class 10 syllabus

Interestingly, the moment he heard the word psammophile, Shah was pretty sure to bag the Spelling Bee title, reported USA Today.

Shah's spelling bee-clinching word refers to "an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy soils or areas", according to Merriam-Webster dictionary.

On his way to the final Shah correctly spelled several tricky words such as ardoise, tolsester, schistorrhachis,  rommack, aegagrus, poliorcetics, Perioeci, cocomat and exhortation.

Although Shah had entered the National Spelling Bee competition in 2019 and 2021, he failed to win on both the occasions.

According to a New York Times report, Dev Shah described his win as “surreal” as he lifted the trophy high above. He said, "I don't know if it's settled in. My legs are still shaking. I made a lot of sacrifices these last three months and I am glad I made them. I am glad to now get back what I sacrificed. I knew I had to study. It paid off."

Reports suggest that Shah had to cut back on his extracurricular activities in order to dedicate more time to the dictionary. In fact, he would not even go to school on some days and train around-the-clock. The fact that he missed his school’s end-of-year field trip speaks volumes.

The National Spelling Bee began in 1925. Indian-American teenagers have dominated the competition in the last few decades.

First Published: Jun 2, 2023 3:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Spelling Bee competitionUSA

Recommended Articles

View All

World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US

Jun 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it

Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?

Jun 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments

May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read