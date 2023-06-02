Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023

Although Dev Shah had entered the National Spelling Bee competition in 2019 and 2021, he failed to win on both the occasions. Indian-American teenagers have dominated the competition in the last few decades.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old Indian-origin student from Florida, has won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The eighth-grader spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the prestigious competition and $50,000 cash prize.

Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader from Virginia’s Arlington, nearly pulled off the victory. But, she could not spell the word "daviely" in the preceding round. Walsh took home $25,000 for finishing as the runner-up.

Surya Kapu and Shradha Rachamreddy secured the third position and won a cash prize of $12,500 each.

Interestingly, the moment he heard the word psammophile, Shah was pretty sure to bag the Spelling Bee title, reported USA Today.

Shah's spelling bee-clinching word refers to "an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy soils or areas", according to Merriam-Webster dictionary.

On his way to the final Shah correctly spelled several tricky words such as ardoise, tolsester, schistorrhachis, rommack, aegagrus, poliorcetics, Perioeci, cocomat and exhortation.

According to a New York Times report, Dev Shah described his win as “surreal” as he lifted the trophy high above. He said, "I don't know if it's settled in. My legs are still shaking. I made a lot of sacrifices these last three months and I am glad I made them. I am glad to now get back what I sacrificed. I knew I had to study. It paid off."

Reports suggest that Shah had to cut back on his extracurricular activities in order to dedicate more time to the dictionary. In fact, he would not even go to school on some days and train around-the-clock. The fact that he missed his school’s end-of-year field trip speaks volumes.