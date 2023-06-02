English
Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023

Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023

Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 3:06:27 PM IST (Updated)

Although Dev Shah had entered the National Spelling Bee competition in 2019 and 2021, he failed to win on both the occasions. Indian-American teenagers have dominated the competition in the last few decades.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old Indian-origin student from Florida, has won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The eighth-grader spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the prestigious competition and $50,000 cash prize.

Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader from Virginia’s Arlington, nearly pulled off the victory. But, she could not spell the word "daviely" in the preceding round. Walsh took home $25,000 for finishing as the runner-up.


Surya Kapu and Shradha Rachamreddy secured the third position and won a cash prize of $12,500 each.

