By CNBCTV18.com

Mini From May to August, the US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad prioritised the processing of student visa applications to ensure that the students were able to reach their programmes of study in time.

The US has issued 82,000 visas to Indian students in 2022 so far — the highest compared to previous years. This was also the highest number of visas issued to any country globally, the US embassy in India said.

From May to August, the US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad prioritised the processing of student visa applications to ensure that the students are able to reach their programmes of study in time.

"We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic,” PTI quoted Patricia Lacina, Charge d'affaires of US embassy in India, as saying.

Nearly 20 percent of all international students studying in the US are Indians. According to an ‘Open Doors’ report in 2021, there were about 1.7 lakh students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year, PTI reported. This shows that the US is still the most sought-after country for higher education for Indian students, the senior-most US diplomat in India said.

The embassy said those who wish to seek assistance to study in the US will have to download the EducationUSA India app, which is available for free on iOS and Android devices. Students will have access to the latest information about the college application process at the tip of their fingers. This is also a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the US, the embassy said.

Earlier, the UK had said Indians received the largest share of student visas in a year, overtaking China. In the year ending June 2022, a total of 4,86,868 sponsored study visas were issued by the UK, of which Indian nationals accounted for 1,17,965. This was 89 percent higher than the previous year. Chinese nationals were issued 1,15,056 study visas, Indian Express reported.