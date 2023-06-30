US court's ban on race-based admissions a disservice to students as they lose diversity benefits: Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna, a Democratic Party member and Representative of California in the US Congress, expressed his concern over the ruling, stating that it would be detrimental to students and educational institutions, as they would lose the benefits of a diverse student body.

The US Supreme Court has made a significant decision to prohibit race-based admissions in colleges and universities. This longstanding practice, which benefited black and Latino students in higher education, has been overturned by the court's conservative majority.

The admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, both distinguished private and public institutions respectively, were invalidated, sparking a nationwide debate on the future of diversity in education .

Khanna shared his personal experience, highlighting that the diversity he encountered during his education played a vital role in his development as a leader representing Silicon Valley in Congress.

The chief justice argued that students should be evaluated based on their individual experiences rather than their race. The court found that the admission programs implemented by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the equal protection clause because they lacked "measurable" objectives to justify the consideration of race.

Furthermore, the court stated that these programs perpetuated racial stereotypes and lacked clear endpoints.

Khanna emphasised that colleges and universities now face the challenge of ensuring that the United States does not lose its competitive edge in terms of having the most diverse educational institutions globally.

"University Presidents are looking for ways to keep the diversity of their college campuses while complying with the law. I think in the next 3-4 months they are going to do hard work to make sure America doesn't lose this competitive edge of having some of the most diverse colleges and universities in the world," Khanna said.