US and India launch working group for cooperation in education and skill development

The two nations announced the formation of the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development on the sidelines of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that was held in Washington, DC, last year.

India and the US have launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development. The launch happened virtually by the Ministry of education and the US Department of State. This group aims to encourage collaboration and cooperation between India and the US.

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia, and Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation for the Ministry of Education, hosted the first meeting of the US-India Education and Skills Development Working Group in New Delhi in a hybrid format.

The group's focus will be on education and skill development, as well as issues like skilling and vocational education, certification and recognition, establishing connections between US and Indian higher education institutions, and working with the business sector.

In addition to addressing skills gaps and enhancing employability, the joint working group aims to facilitate student and professional mobility between the two nations by mutually recognising academic credentials and skill certifications issued by Indian educational institutions.

The importance of certification and recognition procedures in assuring the quality and translatability of skills was stressed throughout the meeting by the two delegations. The Indian side stressed the need for reciprocal recognition of academic degrees and skill certifications, which is crucial for easy student and professional travel between the two nations.

The delegations highlighted the significance of matchmaking between higher educational institutions in India and the US after realising the potential for cooperation in this area, according to a press statement.

The advantages of encouraging faculty and student exchanges, joint research initiatives, and cooperative projects between universities and colleges in both nations were also underlined by officials. They decided to support and encourage these collaborations in order to advance academic and cultural interaction, improve educational standards, and foster innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Both parties agreed to promote stronger connections between educational institutions. The Indian announcement also suggested that joint/dual and twinning course development in areas of shared interest be investigated.