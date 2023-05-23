English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsUS and India launch working group for cooperation in education and skill development

US and India launch working group for cooperation in education and skill development

US and India launch working group for cooperation in education and skill development
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 12:19:30 PM IST (Published)

The two nations announced the formation of the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development on the sidelines of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that was held in Washington, DC, last year.

India and the US have launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development. The launch happened virtually by the Ministry of education and the US Department of State. This group aims to encourage collaboration and cooperation between India and the US.

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia, and Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation for the Ministry of Education, hosted the first meeting of the US-India Education and Skills Development Working Group in New Delhi in a hybrid format.
The group's focus will be on education and skill development, as well as issues like skilling and vocational education, certification and recognition, establishing connections between US and Indian higher education institutions, and working with the business sector.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X