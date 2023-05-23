US and India launch working group for cooperation in education and skill development

The two nations announced the formation of the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development on the sidelines of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that was held in Washington, DC, last year.

India and the US have launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development. The launch happened virtually by the Ministry of education and the US Department of State. This group aims to encourage collaboration and cooperation between India and the US.

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia, and Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation for the Ministry of Education, hosted the first meeting of the US-India Education and Skills Development Working Group in New Delhi in a hybrid format.

The group's focus will be on education and skill development, as well as issues like skilling and vocational education, certification and recognition, establishing connections between US and Indian higher education institutions, and working with the business sector.