UPSSSC PET 2022 registration ends today: How to register

The registration for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) preliminary eligibility test (PET) ends today. Candidates who are interested in applying to the position need to head to the official UPSSSC website and apply without delay.

Candidates should be under the age of 40 and at least a high school graduate (or equivalent) in order to be eligible for the exam. The examination fee for general category candidates is Rs 185, Rs 185 for the OBC category, Rs 95 for the SC/ST category, and Rs 35 for the PwD category.

Candidates can pay the examination fee through net banking, debit card, and credit card. Those who pass the PET are eligible to appear for the UPSSSC Mains exam in 2022.

Here’s how to register for the exam.

Head to upsssc.gov.in – the official website of UPSSSC.

Click on the link for the UPSSC PET examination.

Select the link for Candidate Registration.

Fill in your details carefully in the given fields for the registration form.

Review the form and submit it.

Save the registration number for the PET submission.

Once the registration is complete make your way back to the UPSSC website homepage and select the 'Applicant Segment.'

Choose link to the ‘Applicant's Dashboard’, under the ‘Applicant Segment’ section.

Log in through your PET registration number.

Enter all the requested information and then pay the examination fee.

Download the application form, and take a printout for future reference.

Please check the UPSSSC website and the official notification for more details. Candidates can get jobs in various Group B and C vacancies, like Computer Operator, Junior Assistant Clerk, Stenographer, Cane Supervisor, and Lower Subordinate Services. Opportunities like Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Revenue Officer, and Executive Officer (Nagar Palika) are present when working under the Lower Subordinate Services.