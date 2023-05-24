UPSC Topper List 2022: Air Force officer's daughter Ishita Kishore tops the exam, check the list of top 10 rank holders

Ishita Kishore a Delhi University Graduate has bagged the AIR-1 in the UPSC IAS results 2022 along with three other girls being among the top four selections.
The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC IAS Final Result 2022 on May 23, 2023.
Candidates who took the preliminary test can see their results at upsc.gov.in, the site's official website.
The commission has also made public the list of UPSC Civil Services Toppers 2022 in addition to the UPSC CSE Main Result 2022.
933 people in total have been recommended for positions in various services.
The top four rank holders in the UPSC Main result 2022 are girls, and there are six girls and four boys among the top 10 UPSC result toppers.
2022 UPSC Result Toppers
The following candidates have been bagged the top 10 rank for appointments to the Civil Services based on the outcomes of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. The exam's written portion was administered by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2022 and the Personality Test interviews conducted in January–May 2023.
|AIR
|Roll Number
|Name
|1
|5809986
ISHITA KISHORE
|2
|1506175
|GARIMA LOHIA
|3
|1019872
UMA HARATHI N
|4
|858695
SMRITI MISHRA
|5
|906457
MAYUR HAZARIKA
|6
|2409491
GAHANA NAVYA JAMES
|7
|1802522
WASEEM AHMAD BHAT
|8
|853004
ANIRUDDH YADAV
|9
|3517201
|KANIKA GOYAL
|10
|205139
RAHUL SRIVASTAVA
The UPSC CSE preliminary examination took place on June 5, 2022, and the results were made public on June 22. The primary test was given between September 16 and September 25, and the results were released on December 6. On May 18, the interviews came to an end.
According to the UPSC announcement, 101 candidates' candidatures are on a provisional basis. After the IRTS was reinstated in the civil service this year, there were more openings.
As a result, this year's merit list includes recommendations for 933 individuals in total.
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022: How to check
The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023.
