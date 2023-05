Ishita Kishore a Delhi University Graduate has bagged the AIR-1 in the UPSC IAS results 2022 along with three other girls being among the top four selections.

The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC IAS Final Result 2022 on May 23, 2023.

Candidates who took the preliminary test can see their results at upsc.gov.in, the site's official website.

The commission has also made public the list of UPSC Civil Services Toppers 2022 in addition to the UPSC CSE Main Result 2022.