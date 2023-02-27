UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts of AD, Deputy Director, and others, check how to apply

The UPSC has invited applications for 43 posts and candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in, and the deadline for the submission of the application is March 16.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Mineral Officer and several other posts through an official notification released on February 23. The application process has begun and the last date for the submission of the application is March 16.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Vacancy details

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 43 vacancies for the following posts:

Assistant Director (Capital Market) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)- 1 vacancy

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Kannada) in Central Secretariat Library, Ministry of Culture- 1 vacancy

Specialist Grade III (Radio-diagnosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 14 vacancies

Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 12 vacancies

Specialist Grade III (Tuberculosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 3 vacancies

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) in Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment- 3 vacancies

Deputy Ore Dressing Officer in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines- 5 vacancies

Mineral Officer (Intelligence) in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines- 4 vacancies

How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official website of the UPSC.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “One-time registration (OTR)” and register your profile on the portal to apply for the recruitment drive.

Step 3: Find and click on the application link in the current event section.

Step 4: Fill up the UPSC application form and submit all the required details and documents.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Application fee:

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 25 only in cash or by using the SBI net banking or by using Visa/Mastercard credit or debit cards. For SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates there is no application fee to be paid.

The complete UPSC recruitment notification and recruitment application form are available on the official website, www.upsc.gov.in. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of tests/interviews and the selected candidates will be appointed in Delhi.