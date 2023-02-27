English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsUPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts of AD, Deputy Director, and others, check how to apply

UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts of AD, Deputy Director, and others, check how to apply

UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts of AD, Deputy Director, and others, check how to apply
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 5:26:27 PM IST (Published)

The UPSC has invited applications for 43 posts and candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in, and the deadline for the submission of the application is March 16.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Mineral Officer and several other posts through an official notification released on February 23. The application process has begun and the last date for the submission of the application is March 16.

Recommended Articles

View All
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Feb 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
Vacancy details
The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 43 vacancies for the following posts:
ALSO READ | NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court dismisses the petition seeking to postpone the exam scheduled on March 5
  • Assistant Director (Capital Market) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)- 1 vacancy
  • Assistant Library and Information Officer (Kannada) in Central Secretariat Library, Ministry of Culture- 1 vacancy
  • Specialist Grade III (Radio-diagnosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 14 vacancies
  • Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 12 vacancies
  • Specialist Grade III (Tuberculosis), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 3 vacancies
  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) in Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment- 3 vacancies
  • Deputy Ore Dressing Officer in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines- 5 vacancies
  • Mineral Officer (Intelligence) in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines- 4 vacancies
    • How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023:
    Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official website of the UPSC.
    Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “One-time registration (OTR)” and register your profile on the portal to apply for the recruitment drive.
    Step 3: Find and click on the application link in the current event section.
    Step 4: Fill up the UPSC application form and submit all the required details and documents.
    Step 5: Pay the required application fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
    ALSO READ | DRDO recruitment 2023: Check eligibility criteria, and how to apply for 18 JRF posts
    Application fee:
    Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 25 only in cash or by using the SBI net banking or by using Visa/Mastercard credit or debit cards. For SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates there is no application fee to be paid.
    The complete UPSC recruitment notification and recruitment application form are available on the official website, www.upsc.gov.in. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of tests/interviews and the selected candidates will be appointed in Delhi.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Government jobsrecruitmentUPSCUPSC civil services examUPSC Recruitment

    Previous Article

    NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5

    Next Article

    Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X