UPSC Prelims results 2023 declared, check how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.
The preliminary examination was held on 28th May 2023, and the results have been published in a PDF format. The result includes the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023.
It is important to note that the candidature of the selected candidates is provisional.
As per the examination rules, these candidates are required to reapply through the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023.
The Commission will soon announce the dates for the application process, and candidates must follow the instructions provided on the website for filing the DAF-I. A total of 14,624 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CSE Mains exam.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Commission's website for updates on the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. However, these details will be made available after the announcement of the results for the Civil Services Examination 2023.
For candidates who have any queries or need clarification, the Union Public Service Commission has set up a Facilitation Counter at its premises in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.
Here are the steps to download the UPSC Prelims Result 2023:
