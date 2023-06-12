UPSC Prelims results 2023 declared, check how to download

The Commission will soon announce the dates for the application process, and candidates must follow the instructions provided on the website for filing the DAF-I. A total of 14,624 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CSE Mains exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was held on 28th May 2023, and the results have been published in a PDF format. The result includes the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023.

It is important to note that the candidature of the selected candidates is provisional.