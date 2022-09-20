UPSC NDA 2 written exam results 2022 declared; here’s how to check

By Kanishka Sarkar

Mini Candidates who took the examination on July 4 can check the official website upsc.gov.in to check the roll numbers of those who have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the written examination of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2022 on Monday.

The National Defence Academy 150th Course and the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commence on July 2, 2023.

In a statement, the government clarified that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll numbers are shown in the list is provisional. As per the conditions of admission to the examination, candidates need to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result.

Successful candidates would then be allotted selection centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID, the statement read. “Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so,” it added.

Candidates also need to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to their respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the interview. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission, according to the statement.

The marksheets of the candidates will be put on UPCS’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. The scorecard will remain available on the website for 30 days after concluding SSB interviews.