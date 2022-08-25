    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeeducation News

    UPSC launches one-time-registration facility for all UPSC exams: All you need to know

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    UPSC one time registration link has been activated on the official website of UPSC. Now candidates will need to register themselves only one time to fill any UPSC application form including IAS, NDA etc.

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a one-time registration (OTR) facility for government job aspirants to ease the application process. The OTR facility will allow candidates to register themselves on the platform only once for all kinds of examinations related to UPSC including IAS, NDA, etc.
    Here Is all you need to know about the UPSC OTR facility.
    What is OTR?
    The one-time-registration facility allows candidates to make their account on the UPSC website to simplify the application process. Every time a candidate wants to apply for any UPSC exam he/she will just need to login to their dashboard using UPSC OTR credentials and 70 percent of their details will be automatically filled in the opted application form.
    How does it work?
    The information of the candidates will be stored securely in the commission's server after the registration for the OTR service is completed by the aspirant.
    The candidate’s information will then get automatically populated in the online application form of an examination for which she or he applies.
    How does it help?
    According to UPSC, many aspirants apply for a host of examinations conducted throughout the year. The OTR platform will help them in saving time and make the application process easier, Live Mint reported.
    It will also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by candidates as their basic personal details will be validated during the OTR process.
    How to register for UPSC OTR
    Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC'.
    Step 3: A new webpage would open for candidates to submit information and generate OTR credentials by registering.
    Step 4: Log in to the UPSC dashboard using your email ID or phone number to complete the process.
    Details required for OTR
    Name
    Gender
    Date of birth
    Father's name
    Mother's name
    Minority status
    Mobile Number
    Email ID
    Class 10th Board exam roll number
    Answers to the two security questions
    For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the UPSC OTR FAQ section.
     
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)UPSC civil services examUPSC Recruitment

