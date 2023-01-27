Candidates can download the admit card for the preliminary exam at the official website. The preliminary exam is scheduled for February 19, 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for the preliminary exam at the official website. The preliminary exam is scheduled for February 19, 2023.

“The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website ( http://www.upsc.gov.in ). The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in the Online Application)” the official notice from the UPSC reads.

UPSC ESE 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Navigate to the ‘What’s New Section’ and select the option for ‘e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.’

Next, click on the link and log in using either your Roll Number or your Registration ID along with your date of birth and the captcha code.

ALSO READ: RSMSSB CET 2023 Admit Card released; how to download

After logging in, the next screen will display the admit card.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to carry the admit card along with the photo identification document that was used in the original application. Candidates are also advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam begins. The preliminary exam will be conducted in two sessions between 10 am and 12 noon and 2 pm and 5 pm.

The first session will be the paper for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Objective) will consist of 200 marks. Paper II will be about Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering (Objective) and will consist of 300 marks.