Terms and Conditions

education News

UPSC ESE 2023 Admit Card released for Prelims Exam; how to download

UPSC ESE 2023 Admit Card released for Prelims Exam; how to download

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 6:43:02 PM IST (Published)



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for the preliminary exam at the official website. The preliminary exam is scheduled for February 19, 2023.

“The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (http://www.upsc.gov.in). The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in the Online Application)” the official notice from the UPSC reads.
UPSC ESE 2023 Admit Card: How to download
Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Navigate to the ‘What’s New Section’ and select the option for ‘e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.’
Next, click on the link and log in using either your Roll Number or your Registration ID along with your date of birth and the captcha code.
ALSO READ: RSMSSB CET 2023 Admit Card released; how to download
After logging in, the next screen will display the admit card.
Download the admit card and take a printout.
You can also use the direct link to the UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam 2023 Admit Card here 
Candidates are advised to carry the admit card along with the photo identification document that was used in the original application. Candidates are also advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam begins. The preliminary exam will be conducted in two sessions between 10 am and 12 noon and 2 pm and 5 pm.
ALSO READ: JEE Main Exam for B.Arch, B. Planning to be held on January 28: Check schedule and more
The first session will be the paper for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Objective) will consist of 200 marks. Paper II will be about Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering (Objective) and will consist of 300 marks.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)UPSCUPSC ExamsUPSC Recruitment

