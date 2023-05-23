homeeducation NewsUPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here

UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here

UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 2:44:06 PM IST (Published)

According to the UPSC announcement, 101 candidates' candidatures are on a provisional basis. After the IRTS was reinstated in the civil service this year, there were more openings. As a result, this year's merit list includes recommendations for 933 individuals in total.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the oday the Civil Services 2022 exam results. Candidates who took the preliminary test can see their results at upsc.gov.in, the site's official website.

As per media reports girls have again outshined boys this year. Ishita Kishore has secured that AIR 1 this year, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.
The UPSC CSE preliminary examination took place on June 5, 2022, and the results were made public on June 22.
The primary test was given between September 16 and September 25, and the results were released on December 6. On May 18, the interviews came to an end.
Also read: UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts of AD, Deputy Director, and others, check how to apply
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022: How to check
  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    • The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023.
    The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023.
