English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeUPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here News

UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here

UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 2:44:06 PM IST (Published)

According to the UPSC announcement, 101 candidates' candidatures are on a provisional basis. After the IRTS was reinstated in the civil service this year, there were more openings. As a result, this year's merit list includes recommendations for 933 individuals in total.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the oday the Civil Services 2022 exam results. Candidates who took the preliminary test can see their results at upsc.gov.in, the site's official website.

As per media reports girls have again outshined boys this year. Ishita Kishore has secured that AIR 1 this year, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.
The UPSC CSE preliminary examination took place on June 5, 2022, and the results were made public on June 22.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X