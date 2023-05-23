UPSC Civil Services final result 2022 declared, top 4 ranks bagged by women check all details here

According to the UPSC announcement, 101 candidates' candidatures are on a provisional basis. After the IRTS was reinstated in the civil service this year, there were more openings. As a result, this year's merit list includes recommendations for 933 individuals in total.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the oday the Civil Services 2022 exam results. Candidates who took the preliminary test can see their results at upsc.gov.in, the site's official website.

As per media reports girls have again outshined boys this year. Ishita Kishore has secured that AIR 1 this year, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.

The UPSC CSE preliminary examination took place on June 5, 2022, and the results were made public on June 22.