UPSC CDS, NDA 2023 correction window closes today: Check how to edit application

The UPSC is set to close the application correction windows for NDA I and CDS I 2023 exams at 6 PM today.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the UPSC NDA 2023 and UPSC CDS 2023 application correction windows at 6 pm on January 24. Candidates who wish to make changes to their one-time registration (OTR) must visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to do so.

Here's to edit UPSC application online

Step 1: Visit www.upsc.gov.in the official website of the commission

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the UPSC CDS and UPSC NDA exams under the Active Examinations section displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link given for the correction window.

Step 4: Login using your mobile number, OTP and other details.

Step 5: Make the corrections in the form and pay the applicable fees.

Step 6: Complete the application correction process and submit the form.

For candidates who wish to not appear in the examination, the last date to withdraw candidature for the UPSC CDS or UPSC NDA Exam, is also today, January 24.

The UPSC began the registration process for candidates on December 21, 2022, and the last date to apply for the UPSC CDS, NDA 2023 exam was January 12.

Exam Details

As per the official schedule, the UPSC NDA 1 and CDS 1 exams will be conducted on April 16. The admit card for the Combined Defence Services Exam I 2023 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam I will be issued two to three weeks before the exams.

The exams are conducted to fill a total of 341 vacancies through the CDS Exam and 395 posts through the NDA Exam.