    UPSC CDS 2 admit card released: Check how to download and other details

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The link to download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card has been made available on the official website- upsc.gov.in

    The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Combined Defence Services 2 (CDS) exams. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
    Here is how to download the UPSC CDS 2, 2022 admit card:
    Step 1
    : Go to the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in
    Step 2: Find and click on the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 link displayed on the home page.
    Step 3: Enter your login details in the specified fields and click on the submit button.
    Step 4: Your UPSC CDS 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5: Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.
    Step 6: Take a printout of the CDS 2 admit card and keep the hard copy for further need
    ALSO READ:  AP ECET 2022 results to be announced today. Here is how to check the scores
    Here is the link to download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit card
    https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cdsii_2022/
    As per the announcement, the e-admit card for CDS 2 will be available on the official website from August 10 to September 4, 2022, and the CDS 2 examination will be conducted on September 4. Candidates will need to carry the printout of their e-Admit Card to the allotted exam venue for appearing in the examination along with the original photo ID proof whose number is mentioned in their admit card.
    As per the official notice, if the photograph on the admit card is not visible or available, candidates are advised to carry three (3) identical photographs along with the printout of the e-Admit Card with the undertaking form to the exam venue.
    Also, if there is any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, candidates need to communicate the same to the Commission immediately through e-mail on Skindo-upsc@gov.in latest by 30th August 2022.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)UPSC Exams

