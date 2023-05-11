UPSC 2024 Calendar: Civil Services prelim exam on May 26; check other important dates

To access the UPSC annual exam calendar, aspirants can visit the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The aspirants are advised to keep tracking the UPSC website for any updates or modifications in the examination schedule.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently announced the examination schedule for the year 2024. The highly anticipated Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 is set to take place on May 26, 2024, while its official notification will be released on February 14, 2024. The last date to submit applications is March 5, 2024.

To access the UPSC annual exam calendar, aspirants can visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the dates mentioned in the UPSC notification, application form, exam, and duration of examinations may change based on prevailing circumstances, according to UPSC.

ALSO READ |

Candidates interested in appearing for the examination must take note of the dates for important examinations like Civil Services (Main), UPSC Engineering Services, National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS), among others.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the UPSC Calendar 2024 from the official website:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

· On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Calendar' option in Examination.

· Look for the 'Annual Calendar 2024' option and click on it.

· A new PDF will open, presenting the detailed examination schedule for the year.

· Scroll through the PDF to check the examination dates for various exams.

· Save the PDF and download it for future reference.

In addition to the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, other significant exams mentioned in the UPSC 2024 Calendar include the Civil Services (Main) Examination, which is scheduled to begin on September 20, 2024, and will continue for five days. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination for the year 2024 will take place on November 24, 2024, and will continue for seven days.

Furthermore, the UPSC will conduct the NDA and NA examination (I) on April 21, 2024. Candidates interested in the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2024 must mark their calendars for June 23, 2024.

For more details and specific information regarding each examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Aspirants are advised to keep tracking the UPSC website for any updates or modifications in the examination schedule.