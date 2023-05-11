UPSC 2024 Calendar: Civil Services prelim exam on May 26; check other important dates

To access the UPSC annual exam calendar, aspirants can visit the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The aspirants are advised to keep tracking the UPSC website for any updates or modifications in the examination schedule.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently announced the examination schedule for the year 2024. The highly anticipated Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 is set to take place on May 26, 2024, while its official notification will be released on February 14, 2024. The last date to submit applications is March 5, 2024.

To access the UPSC annual exam calendar, aspirants can visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the dates mentioned in the UPSC notification, application form, exam, and duration of examinations may change based on prevailing circumstances, according to UPSC.

