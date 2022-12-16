As per the UPSC official website, the prelim exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Every aspiring candidate needs to ensure that they prepare for the prelims in accordance with the schedule and must cover the entire syllabus for both prelims and main exam.
Check the table below for all details:
|UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION PROGRAMME OF EXAMINATIONS/RECRUITMENT TESTS (RTs) -2023
|Sl. No.
|Name of Examination
|Date of Notification
|Last Date for receipt of Applications
|Date of commencement of Exam
|Duration of Exam
|1.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|15.01.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|2.
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
|14.09.2022
|04.10.2022
|19.02.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|3.
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
|21.09.2022
|11.10.2022
|19.02.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|4.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|19.02.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|5.
|CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2023
|30.11.2022
|20.12.2022
|11.03.2023(SATURDAY)
|2 DAYS
|6.
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023
|30.11.2022
|20.12.2022
|12.03.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|7.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|12.03.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|8.
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023
|21.12.2022
|10.01.2023
|16.04.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|9.
|C.D.S. Examination (I), 2023
|10.
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
|01.02.2023
|21.02.2023
|28.05.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|11.
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023
|12.
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2023
|19.04.2023
|09.05.2023
|23.06.2023 (FRIDAY)
|3 DAYS
|13.
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023
|24.06.2023(SATURDAY)
|2 DAYS
|14.
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023
|25.06.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|15.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|02.07.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|16.
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023
|19.04.2023
|09.05.2023
|16.07.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|17.
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023
|26.04.2023
|16.05.2023
|06.08.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|18.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|20.08.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|19.
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2023
|17.05.2023
|06.06.2023
|03.09.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|20.
|C.D.S. Examination (II), 2023
|21.
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023
|15.09.2023 (Friday)
|5 DAYS
|22.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|08.10.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|23.
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023
|26.11.2023 (SUNDAY)
|10 DAYS
|24.
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|13.09.2023
|03.10.2023
|09.12.2023(SATURDAY)
|2 DAYS
|25.
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|17.12.2023 (SUNDAY)
|1 DAY
|Note : The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.
First Published: IST
