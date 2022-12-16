English
UPSC 2023 prelims, main exam and recruitment Test dates released: Check details here

UPSC 2023 prelims, main exam and recruitment Test dates released: Check details here

UPSC 2023 prelims, main exam and recruitment Test dates released: Check details here
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 10:35:32 AM IST (Updated)

As per the UPSC official website, the prelim exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Every aspiring candidate needs to ensure that they prepare for the prelims in accordance with the schedule and must cover the entire syllabus for both prelims and main exam.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the exam dates for UPSC 2023 Recruitment Test. According to the UPSC official website, the prelim exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Aspiring candidates need to they plan their preparations in accordance with the schedule and must ensure that they cover the complete syllabus for both prelims and mains exam.

The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, the official website noted.
Check the table below for all details:
UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION PROGRAMME OF EXAMINATIONS/RECRUITMENT TESTS (RTs) -2023
Sl. No. Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for receipt of Applications Date of commencement of Exam Duration of Exam
1.Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 15.01.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
2.Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 202314.09.202204.10.202219.02.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
3.Combined Geo-Scientist  (Preliminary) Examination, 202321.09.202211.10.202219.02.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
4. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination   19.02.2023 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
5.CBI (DSP) LDCE, 202330.11.202220.12.202211.03.2023(SATURDAY)2 DAYS
6.CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-202330.11.202220.12.202212.03.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
7. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination   12.03.2023 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
8.N.D.A. & N.A.  Examination (I), 202321.12.202210.01.202316.04.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
9.C.D.S. Examination (I), 2023
10.Civil Services (Preliminary)  Examination, 202301.02.202321.02.202328.05.2023  (SUNDAY)1 DAY
11.Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)  Examination, 2023 through CS(P)  Examination 2023
12.I.E.S./I.S.S.  Examination, 202319.04.202309.05.202323.06.2023 (FRIDAY)3 DAYS
13.Combined Geo-Scientist  (Main)  Examination, 2023 24.06.2023(SATURDAY)2 DAYS
14.Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 25.06.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
15. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination   02.07.2023 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
16.Combined Medical Services  Examination, 202319.04.202309.05.202316.07.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
17.Central Armed Police Forces (ACs)  Examination, 202326.04.202316.05.202306.08.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
18. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination   20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
19.N.D.A. & N.A.  Examination (II), 202317.05.202306.06.202303.09.2023 (SUNDAY)1 DAY
20.C.D.S.  Examination (II), 2023
21.Civil Services (Main)  Examination, 202315.09.2023 (Friday)5 DAYS
22. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination   08.10.2023 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
23.Indian Forest Service (Main)  Examination, 202326.11.2023 (SUNDAY)10 DAYS
24.S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I)  LDCE13.09.202303.10.202309.12.2023(SATURDAY)2 DAYS
25. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination   17.12.2023 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY
Note : The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.
 
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
