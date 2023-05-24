UPSC 2022 results: Anantnag’s Waseem bags 7th rank, 16 candidates qualify from J&K

A total of 16 candidates, 3 from Kashmir and 13 from Jammu, have qualified in the UPSC exam.

Waseem Ahmed Bhat of Anantnag and Parsanjeet Kour of Poonch districts of Jammu & Kashmir have secured seventh and eleventh rank respectively, in the Civil Services Examination 2022, for which the results were announced on Tuesday. A total of 16 candidates, 3 from Kashmir and 13 from Jammu, have qualified in the UPSC exam.

The seventh-rank holder, Waseen Ahmed Bhat, shared that having a passion for the UPSC exam is the primary need for the candidate to begin their preparation. “It is very tough and mentally taxing, but if you have the passion you should go for it”, advised Ahmed Bhat for the aspiring civil services aspirants while talking to Hindustan Times.

Waseem belongs to Brahgam village in Anantnag district and he is an engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology Srinagar. His father is an employee in the agriculture department of the J&K government.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat, 23, is now under training in Nagpur as an IRS officer. He qualified the UPSC CSE in 2021 with 225th rank.

Parsanjeet Kour, a post-graduate from Jammu University, ranked 11th in her maiden attempt. She belongs to Poonch and her parents are government employees posted in the medical department. She had recently qualified the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) exam, and is currently serving her probation in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the town of Poonch erupted in celebration as word of Parsanjeet Kour's achievement spread. "We knew she would qualify, but to score such a good rank is amazing," Prasanjeet Kour’s uncle Prathipal Singh said.

Prasanjeet Kour, who consistently studied for seven to eight hours a day, believes that patience along with hard work is the key to cracking the UPSC civil service exam. You should also have faith in the almighty, added the rank holder.

She also expressed her desire to help the people of J&K, with an emphasis on the healthcare and education sectors, as the daughter of chemist Nirmal Singh and Darshan Kour.