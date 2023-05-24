English
UPSC 2022 results: Anantnag's Waseem bags 7th rank, 16 candidates qualify from J&K

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 4:27:38 PM IST (Updated)

A total of 16 candidates, 3 from Kashmir and 13 from Jammu, have qualified in the UPSC exam.

Waseem Ahmed Bhat of Anantnag and Parsanjeet Kour of Poonch districts of Jammu & Kashmir have secured seventh and eleventh rank respectively, in the Civil Services Examination 2022, for which the results were announced on Tuesday. A total of 16 candidates, 3 from Kashmir and 13 from Jammu, have qualified in the UPSC exam.

The seventh-rank holder, Waseen Ahmed Bhat, shared that having a passion for the UPSC exam is the primary need for the candidate to begin their preparation. “It is very tough and mentally taxing, but if you have the passion you should go for it”, advised Ahmed Bhat for the aspiring civil services aspirants while talking to Hindustan Times.


Waseem belongs to Brahgam village in Anantnag district and he is an engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology Srinagar. His father is an employee in the agriculture department of the J&K government.

