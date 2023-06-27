UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023 declared, check how to download

Furthermore, the UPPSC will make the PCS 2023 marks, cut-off marks, and other relevant information available on the website after the announcement of the final result for PCS 2023. It is emphasized that no separate requests or representations under the Right to Information Act - 2005 will be accepted in this regard.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination held in 2023.
To access their results, candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Out of the total number of candidates who registered for the combined state and upper subordinate preliminary exam, which was 5,65,459, a total of 3,45,022 candidates participated in the recruitment process for 254 available positions.
The UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023 PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have been selected.
“A separate press release will be issued regarding the schedule of the main examination and the procedure for submission of online application/examination fee to the successful candidates for the main examination,” the commission said in an official notification.
Furthermore, the UPPSC will make the PCS 2023 marks, cut-off marks, and other relevant information available on the website after the announcement of the final result for PCS 2023. It is emphasized that no separate requests or representations under the Right to Information Act - 2005 will be accepted in this regard.
UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023: How to check
