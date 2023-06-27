CNBC TV18
UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023 declared, check how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 11:47:13 AM IST (Published)

Furthermore, the UPPSC will make the PCS 2023 marks, cut-off marks, and other relevant information available on the website after the announcement of the final result for PCS 2023. It is emphasized that no separate requests or representations under the Right to Information Act - 2005 will be accepted in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination held in 2023.

To access their results, candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Out of the total number of candidates who registered for the combined state and upper subordinate preliminary exam, which was 5,65,459, a total of 3,45,022 candidates participated in the recruitment process for 254 available positions.
X